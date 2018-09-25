Scattered Showers And Storms This Morning

Weather Update–

Today:

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’re starting off the morning with a much drier day. Although we do expect more scattered showers and storm to develop. So far its just been breezy and overcast though. Showers may become heavy once again as we remain in the warm sector. Temps this morning will climb through the 70s and into the low 80s later this afternoon. There may even be a few patches of sunshine as well. That will help bolster temps into the 80s later.

Tonight:

The main cold front will start to expand into the Middle Mississippi River Valley and into the Tennessee valley by Wednesday morning. We expect another round of scattered showers and storm perhaps overnight with the front as it interacts with a very moist air mass currently in place. Again, the main threat here will be the torrential tropical downpours with any organized convection.