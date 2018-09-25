Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Tuesday, September 25th

Finally some sunshine in West Tennessee after heavy rain this morning and early afternoon in some spots. Unfortunately, we’re still not done with the rain yet. A cold front approaching West Tennessee from the northwest will bring scattered storms to the area tonight and tomorrow. The good news, is that cooler, less humid, and drier weather is coming soon!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and tomorrow morning. Locally heavy rain is possible and some thunderstorms might have frequent lightning overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s by sunrise just before the cold front moves in.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning but the cold front is pushing through! This will make for a windy day at times with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s! After the cold front on Wednesday, temperatures will drop down to the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s by sunrise Thursday! Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

