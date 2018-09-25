Teams build structures out of canned goods for Canstruction 2018

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Local groups built massive structures out of canned goods at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Tuesday. It is part of the Regional Inter-Faith Association’s Canstruction 2018.

Teams tore into the packaging on canned goods Tuesday. Thirteen organizations, including businesses, churches, and schools, built structures made out of canned goods.

“We have over 4,800 cans in our structure this year,” Stacey Donald, an engineer at Tennalum, said. “We have chili. We have Manwich. We have all kinds of different vegetables, and we have some canned chicken and we have canned bread.”

Food from the structures goes back to RIFA. The organization helps feed needy people in the Jackson community.

“This generates about 30,000 to 35,000 lbs of food just from this one event,” RIFA Marketing and Events Coordinator Lindsay Dawkins said.

Dawkins said Canstruction is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“When we hit the holiday season with Thanksgiving and Christmas, a lot of food goes out of our doors, and so, without Canstruction, we wouldn’t be able to help feed as many people as we do,” she said.

The structures will be judged Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday.

Tennalum won best in show last year.

“We are feeling good about our structure and we are helping to defend that title,” Donald said.

The structures will be on display at the Carl Perkins Civic Center through Friday.

Contemporary worship band, Shane & Shane, will perform at the awards banquet on Thursday.