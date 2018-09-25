West TN Healthcare holds annual appreciation dinner for city, county leaders

JACKSON, Tenn.–City and county leaders gathered Tuesday night for an annual appreciation dinner.

About 40 people sat down inside the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital to listen to hospital leaders discuss highlights over the past year and what is to come.

“City and county leaders are very important to our system because we are a governmental entity and we want to get to know them better we got some new elected officials and we want them to know how important our system is to the community as well,” said Amy Garner, vice president of West Tennessee Healthcare.