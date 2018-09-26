3 in custody after meth bust at Denmark home

DENMARK, Tenn. — Three people are in custody after components of a meth lab were found in a Denmark home early Wednesday morning.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were serving a warrant on charges of evading arrest for 43-year-old Ricky Alexander, according to a news release. The release says deputies saw components of a meth lab in plain view when they entered the home around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators also found methamphetamine, marijuana, and Xanax pills in the home.

Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics investigators responded to the scene, removing the components from the lab, the release says.

Marty Alan Deberry, 39, and Shanda Kei Pepper, 29, were also arrested during the search.

Deberry is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pepper is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule 6 and possession of schedule 4.