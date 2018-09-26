Additional Rainfall Now Looking Likely for Thursday

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Wednesday, September 26th

Rain is tapering off in West Tennessee now but it’s looking likely that we’ll have a 7th day in-a-row of rain tomorrow. Additional rainfall is looking likely for nearly all of West Tennessee on Thursday and some of the latest model data is suggesting that as much as 1-2″ could fall tomorrow morning and early afternoon. We’ll dry out eventually but prepare for more rain in the meantime!

TONIGHT

It’ll be a cloudy night with a few lingering showers overnight. Due to clouds and wind, temperatures are now only expected to drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s. And hopefully you can find the silver lining here but unfortunately another rainy day is expected Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon.

Unfortunately, folks, West Tennessee is in for another rainy day. Scattered showers are possible this morning and afternoon across the area and that should make for a cool afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

