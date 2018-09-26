Garrett Reynolds takes home the player of the week honors

JACKSON, Tenn. — In sports, you always have to be prepared because you never know what may happen at any given time. Good thing USJ backup quarterback Garret Reynolds stayed ready because he was thrust into action when starter Cody Smith went down with a knee injury.

Since taking over for Smith, Reynolds has helped lead the Bruins to their first wins of the season also helping him earn our Player of the Week honors. Reynolds said the honor isn’t a big deal to him because he wouldn’t have gotten it without the help of his teammates.

“I mean, it is what it is, I mean it was a good team effort, it was pretty good,” he said.

Reynolds said these moments on Friday nights aren’t too big for him because he’s always preparing like he will be playing.

“Mostly just working in practice, improving every week going on and stuff like that, so just getting better,” Reynolds said.