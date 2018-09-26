Gradually Becoming Cooler And Drier

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. Fall is knocking on the door today. A cold front front will gradually push SE across West Tennessee today. It will take a little longer to push rain showers south out of Southwest Tennessee through late morning though. So folks especially along and south of I-40 will definitely need the rain gear this morning. Take a jacket as well, especially if you get cold with temperatures in the middle 60s! We’ve already hit the high temperature this morning. behind the front. Temperatures will fall through the upper to mid 60s through this afternoon. Winds will also pick up around 10-15 mph with gust around 15-20 mph.



Tonight:

We’ll see some degree of clearing this afternoon and evening, but clouds will gradually take back over. If not overnight, definitely Thursday morning. Lows will dip into the middle to lower 50s tomorrow morning!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com