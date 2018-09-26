Judges picking winners for RIFAs’ 14th annual Canstruction

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local companies and organizations are teaming up to help fight hunger.

This is the 14th annual Regional Interfaith Association’s Canstruction.

Organizers with RIFA say the 13 impressive structures will be used to feed many families in the upcoming holiday season.

Lindsay Dawkins with RIFA says this year the teams brought even more creativity making this a hard competition to judge.

“The judges had the hardest time picking the winners. It was such a close race. You know some of the judges even commented this was one of the toughest,” said Dawkins.

RIFA will announce the winners at an awards dinner and concert Thursday evening. Contemporary worship band “Shane and Shane” will perform at the event.

