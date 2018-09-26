Funeral services for Lakisha Hicks-Pewitte, age 38, of Oakfield, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 11:00 am at Cedar Hill Full Gospel Church in Humboldt, TN. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Hicks-Pewitte passed away Monday, September 24, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Thursday, September 27, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Hicks-Pewitte will lie in state Friday morning at Cedar Hill Full Gospel Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.