Lisa Banks Evans

Lisa Banks Evans, age 45 of Puryear, TN passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 at her residence. Her funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 28, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Darren French of Open Doors Community Church officiating. Burial will follow at Foundry Hill Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 27, 2018 and after 12:00 P.M. Friday all at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Lisa Banks Evans was born October 10, 1972 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late Harry B. Banks and the late Peggy Webb Kniker. On February 14, 1995 she married George Michael Evans and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2018.

Ms. Evans is survived by a daughter, Destiny (Marquis) Hilliard of Nashville, TN; a son, Tristan Evans of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren: DaVasha, Audrie, Xavior, and Isaiah Hilliard; a sister, Patricia (Joe) McClure of Paris, TN; three brothers: Donnie (Susan) Banks and Lynn (Janet) Banks of Paris and Johnny Banks of Murray, KY; and her in-laws, Dwain and Fay Evans of Paris, TN.

Besides her parents and husband, Ms. Evans was also preceded in death by a daughter, Heaven Leigh Salyer; and a sister, Judy Banks.

Ms. Evans was a member of Cornerstone Church in Madison, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to McEvoy Funeral Home to defray funeral costs.

McEvoy Funeral Home

P.O.Box 158

Paris, TN 38242