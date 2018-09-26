Local church members play dodge ball to win free Chick-Fil-A

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local church members are playing dodge-ball to win free Chick-Fil-A.

Church members from ten different church across West Tennessee hosted the second annual church dodge-ball tournament at the Jackson General Ballpark Wednesday night. Sixty-three teams participated with members ranging in age from middle to high school.

“It’s just really a cool opportunity for all of the churches to work together to share the gospel with the students and to have them have the opportunity to come to know Christ, but also have a great time playing dodge ball,” said Steven Spence, organizer.

The winning team will receive prizes with one of them being free Chick-Fil-A for a year.