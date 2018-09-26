Funeral services for McEwen Bond, age 86, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11:00 am at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, TN. Burial will follow in Deliverance House of Prayer Memorial Gardens. Mr. Bond passed away Monday, September 24, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will begin Friday, September 28, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Bond will lie in state Saturday morning at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.