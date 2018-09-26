‘Million Dollar Quartet’ information

The Henderson Arts Commission in Chester County will have a performance of the “Million Dollar Quartet” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, in the Lloyd Auditorium on Freed-Hardeman University’s campus.

The musical is inspired by the recording session that brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins together for the first and only time in December 1956.

Tickets are available online at the Henderson Arts Commission website.

For information on the performance or to buy tickets, visit hendersonartscommission.org.