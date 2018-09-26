Suspicious package leads to evacuation at Henry Co. bank

BUCHANAN, Tenn. — Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew has confirmed a possibly dangerous package was found outside a Buchanan bank after what investigators believe was a botched robbery attempt.

Belew says deputies responded to Security Bank on Highway 79 Wednesday morning, when investigators found a suspicious package on the front steps. Belew says the department requested Jackson Police Department’s bomb squad.

Belew says the investigation is still ongoing, and the area around the bank has been evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Drivers on Highway 79 should expect delays, as the roadway could be shut down due to the ongoing investigation.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation, along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department’s bomb squad.