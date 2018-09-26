Funeral services for Thelma Mae Lake, age 67, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Lake passed away on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Sunday, September 30, 2018 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Mrs. Lake will lie in state Monday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.