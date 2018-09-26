TN Secretary of State encourages West TN college students to Go Vote Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn.–Go Vote Tennessee…That’s the slogan from a new campaign encouraging college student to get involved in the electoral process.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett made a stop in the Hub City Wednesday, visiting students at the University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus and Lane College.

Hargett’s stops in Jackson are only two of a tour of colleges and universities across the state, where he encourages students to register to vote for the November election. Students in Tennessee can enter a competition by using a hash tag for their school on social media.

“There was one student the other day who said, ‘well I just don’t vote, I don’t do politics and I said, ‘well, you can say you don’t do politics, politics will be done to you, and so there’s going to be an election whether you vote or not and I just happen to think that we’re all better off if we get to the polls and cast our vote so that we make our priorities known,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

