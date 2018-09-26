UPDATE: Device found at Henry County bank ‘an elaborate hoax’

UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says a suspicious package found outside a local bank and believed to contain an explosive device was determined to be “an elaborate hoax.”

Investigators say the box contained components that are used in explosive devices, but was not an explosive device itself.

The investigation is ongoing.

There are currently no suspects. The sheriff’s office is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.

Anyone with any information can call the sheriff’s office at 731-642-1672 or the crime tip line at 731-642-0929.

Earlier story:

UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a suspicious package found outside a local bank was an explosive device.

The device has been disarmed, and no injuries were reported. There are no suspects at this time.

Sheriff Monte Belew received a call around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday about a suspicious package and threatening note left at the front door of Security Bank’s lake branch, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Belew inspected the package and saw what he believed was an explosive device.

Deputies set up a safety perimeter, and the Jackson Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the scene.

The bomb squad did an x-ray of the package, revealing it was an explosive device, according to the release.

The highway was shut down as the bomb squad worked to disarm the device. They were able to verify it had been disarmed after about 30 minutes.

The FBI, ATF and Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be working jointly on the case.

Sheriff Belew said in the release he would like to thank all of the responding agencies for working seamlessly to ensure this incident was concluded without any harm to anyone or any damage to anything.

Earlier story:

BUCHANAN, Tenn. — Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew has confirmed a possibly dangerous package was found outside a Buchanan bank after what investigators believe was a botched robbery attempt.

Belew says deputies responded to Security Bank on Highway 79 Wednesday morning, when investigators found a suspicious package on the front steps. Belew says the department requested Jackson Police Department’s bomb squad.

Belew says the investigation is still ongoing, and the area around the bank has been evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Drivers on Highway 79 should expect delays, as the roadway could be shut down due to the ongoing investigation.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation, along with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department’s bomb squad.