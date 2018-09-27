2 in custody after break-in at Madison Co. home

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after a woman found at least one person in her Mifflin Road home Thursday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the woman reported the burglary around 10:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office says she walked in the home and found at least one person inside.

One of the suspects held a gun to her head, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Tom Mapes.

Mapes says the woman was able to get away, call 911, and give dispatchers a description of the vehicle involved in the burglary.

Mapes said Deputy Michael Allen saw the vehicle and followed the car to Watlington Road, where deputies arrested two suspects.

Most of the stolen property was found in the vehicle.

The suspects have not been identified. Their charges have not been confirmed.

Both suspects are currently in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex while awaiting arraignment in Madison County General Sessions Court. Mapes said the suspects are expected to be arraigned Friday morning.