Chilly and Foggy Tonight for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Thursday, September 27th

Finally the rain has ended and we’re in for a break from the wet weather, after 7 straight days of recording rainfall in West Tennessee. We’ll get final preliminary totals Friday morning but as of now some parts of West Tennessee including Jackson and Lexington, have recorded 11″-12″ of rain since last Friday evening. We’re expecting clearer skies tonight but we’re in for some fog as a result.

TONIGHT

Under clearing skies and with light winds, temperatures will drop to the lower 50s and dense fog will be developing. Watch for low visibility Friday morning, less than a mile in some cases, with sunny skies returning during the day.

Tomorrow will be the first rain-free day for West Tennessee since Thursday, September 20th! We’ll have mostly sunny skies once the fog lifts and highs in the middle to upper 70s. It’ll be chilly Friday evening though, with temperatures back in the 60s by 7 o’clock. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com