Funeral services for Dorothy Yvonne “Plunk” Hill Johnson, age 61, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11:00 AMat Cane Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Hill-Johnson passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, September 28, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Johnson will lie-in-state at Cane Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.