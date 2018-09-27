Local health officials take part in prostate cancer awareness roundtable

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local health care leaders attended a lunch Thursday in Jackson to raise awareness for a deadly disease.

West Tennessee Healthcare, Tennessee Men’s Health Network and State Rep. Jimmy Eldridge hosted a roundtable to raise awareness for prostate cancer.

The interactive discussion took place at The LIFT Wellness Center in downtown Jackson, with local urologist Tim Davenport.

Dr. Davenport spoke with those in attendance about the importance of early detection and treatment. He tells us why it is so important to raise awareness for the disease.

“This year, about 185,000 people will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and about 30,000 of those will eventually die from the disease,” Dr. Davenport said. “It’s very treatable if found early, but very un-treatable if found late.”

If you would like to learn more about prostate cancer and your health, visit www. prostatecancerawarenessmonth. org.