Man found not guilty of child rape in 2015 accused again

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee teacher’s aide who was found not guilty of child rape three years ago has been accused of raping another boy last year.

The Leaf-Chronicle cites Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll in a Wednesday report saying 38-year-old Barry D. McCoy has been charged with sex crimes. He says the charges involve a 17-year-old who wasn’t a stranger to McCoy.

Knoll says McCoy was indicted by a grand jury this month on several offenses including rape and patronizing a prostitute under age 18.

It’s unclear if McCoy has a lawyer who could comment.

A judge dismissed the charges against McCoy in the 2015 case involving a 10-year-old, saying prosecutors hadn’t met their burden of proof. McCoy’s attorney said prosecutors’ only evidence was the boy’s word that a crime happened.