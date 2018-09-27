Man sentenced to 30 years on crack cocaine charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man who pleaded guilty to felony drug charges is sentenced to 30 years in custody after a 2017 drug raid.

Bobby Lewis Parks, 45, pleaded guilty in July to possession of cocaine with intent to sell/deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a news release, District Attorney Jody Pickens says Parks was sentenced Sept. 13 to serve 30 years, and will be eligible for parole after 18 years.

The release says Parks was on parole for cocaine charges at the time of his arrest in 2017.

The release says investigators found more than 20 grams of crack cocaine and more than $4,000 in cash during a February 2017 search of a home on Rosewood Street.