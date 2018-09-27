Mugshots : Madison County : 9/26/18 – 9/27/18 September 27, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Patience Parham Especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, prostitution, promoting prostitution, false reports, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Courtney Thomas Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Deonkievious Cooper Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Erica Garthwaite Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14George Person Habitual motor offender, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14James Warren Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Keith Baggett Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Keshara McDougle Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Millisa Mason Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Stephen Crawford Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Tafus McNeal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Wilbert Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14William Luster Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Willie Perry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/27/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore