Report: Crime in Jackson has decreased

JACKSON, Tenn.–In an article written by Security Choice a company focused on ADT Home Security Consultations. Jackson’s crime rate dropped 2.35 percent between 2006 and 2016.

Some people who live in Jackson had mixed feelings about crime in Jackson.

“But I think silently there still crime in the streets,” said a concerned citizen who wanted to keep their identity anonymous.

“I feel very safe working here I’ve never had an incident, I love downtown Jackson,” said resident Joe North.

The report says property crime has declined over the past 10 years.

Jackson ranks number 10 out of the 20 comeback cities and also in the top five for population.

This could be a positive turn for the city of Jackson but some people believe that these numbers are not a true depiction of the community they live in.

“A lot of it just don’t be reported you don’t see it, people don’t hear about it,” said Clarence Williams a person who lives in Jackson.

Some say even though the crime has dropped, they still see crime in their community.

“Its just so much drugs and stuff going on, round about in the areas,” said Mamie Marshall, resident of Jackson.

“Part of it is drugs and gangs and bunch of it, yeah,” said Williams.

“The homeless rate is growing, that could be a problem with crime as well,” said anonymous citizen.

But many are happy that crime is down in the Hub City.

“Look at the data zoom out a little bit and see how things have actually changed over time,” said Sam Carson Community Outreach Coordinator for Security Choice.

For more information on the Comeback Cities: Declining Crime Across the U.S. article click here.