RIFA’s Canstruction Gala announces winner

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Regional Interfaith Association’s Canstruction has a winner.

The Canstruction Gala was held Thursday night at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Many awards were handed out at the event.

The Best of Show award went to Toyota Bodine in Jackson for their unique baseball tribute structure.

Contemporary worship band “Shane and Shane” performed at the gala.

“You know we usually go and people sit in seats, but this is like a, like people are eating their food, and eating their cake were singing, its kinds, its a little bit different from what we normally do, but its pretty fun,” said members of the band “Shane and Shane.”

The thousands of cans of food from the Canstrution entries will now go directly to feed families in need here in the Hub City.

This is the 14th year for RIFA’s Canstruction event.