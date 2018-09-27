Scattered Showers And Chilly This Morning!

Weather Update–

Good morning West Tennessee. We’re off to another wet start this morning. It’s also rather chilly as well as temperatures dip this morning into the upper 50s. An upper level low pressure system is quickly moving NNE along the Mississippi River this morning. This is the primary focusing mechanism through Noon today. at the surface however there is High pressure situated to the north of the region behind a surface front that is stalled across Mississippi/Alabama, this is High is providing northerly winds and cool temperatures which will continue through today in fact it may hold high this afternoon to around 70! Showers should start to wind down after noon.

Tonight:

Clouds are expected to gradually break up towards sunset tonight. Clear skies tonight will allow an even colder start to the day on Friday with lows in the mid to low 50s. We may also be tracking dense fog tomorrow morning as well with cold temps and a lot of saturated soil/standing water.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com