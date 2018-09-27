Thousands to visit Henderson for BBQ festival, youth rally

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Chester County is gearing up for thousands of visitors this weekend.

“It’s the 41st annual Chester County BBQ Festival, happening Friday and Saturday in downtown Henderson on Main Street,” Emily Johnson, Executive Director of the Henderson/Chester County Chamber of Commerce, said.

Thursday morning, the chamber held their sponsor breakfast for the festival.

You can expect lots of favorites at this year’s festival.

“Lots of BBQ, lots of fried treats, vendors, pop-up shops, and bouncy houses, slides, all that good stuff for kids,” Johnson said.

One group will make the BBQ and then volunteers will sell it.

This is the chamber’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

While Chester County is getting ready for thousands of people to come visit for the festival, the admissions team at Freed-Hardeman University is gearing up for thousands of students to visit campus.

“We’ll have about 2,000 students on campus this weekend from 7-12th grade, and they’ll be here Friday through Saturday for a big youth rally,” FHU Director of Admissions Kaylan Stewart said.

For more than 25 years, FHU has been hosting RUSH on its campus.

FHU President David Shannon said this weekend allows students to connect with other high schoolers from across the state.

“Being able to gather with friends, new friends and old friends, and it’ll begin on Friday evening and conclude on Sunday just after a Sunday worship service,” Shannon said.

Students at RUSH will also get a chance to enjoy the BBQ festival this weekend. They’ll be able to go to the concert Friday night and have a meal ticket for lunch and dinner on Saturday.