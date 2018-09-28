Crash downs utility pole on North Parkway; area closed to traffic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are urging drivers to avoid a busy Jackson street after a traffic crash leaves a utility pole down.

The one-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of North Parkway and Conalco Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

A van struck a utility pole, knocking down the pole and pulling live power lines down across North Parkway, according to police.

Police say the crash possibly involves injuries but the extent is not known at this time.

North Parkway is closed between North Royal Street and F.E. Wright Drive. Police ask drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

Police say there is possibly a gas leak in the area as well.

The Jackson Fire Department and Jackson Energy Authority are also on scene.

JEA says 30 homes and businesses in the area are currently without power as a result of the crash. They said 1,800 or more customers were initially without power.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.