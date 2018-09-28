Enjoy Fall Like Temps Through The Weekend

Weather Update–

Good foggy morning West Tennessee! Fog will gradually disperse through late morning. We will see plenty sunshine today and really the rest of the weekend. A surface high pressure will be in control, supported by a broad upper level trough. The combination will keep temperature cooler through the next 48 hours. In fact, I think we will keep the fall like morning temps through this weekend. The next chance of rain does not come back into the forecast until late Sunday, maybe Monday at the earliest. Even then we’re talking maybe isolated to widely scattered storms. Otherwise, It appears we’ll be in a mostly quiet pattern through the next several days.

