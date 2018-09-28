Fantastic Forecast for the Last Weekend of September

Weather Update – 6:00 p.m. – Friday, September 28th

Finally the rain has ended and we’re in for a break from the wet weather, after now finishing SEVEN straight days of recording rainfall in West Tennessee. Preliminary totals from last Friday include Jackson and Lexington recording 11″-12″ of rain. This puts the past week in the Top 10 wettest weeks in recorded history in Jackson.

TONIGHT

The few clouds around now will gradually dissipate this evening leading to temperatures in the lower 60s by 8 o’clock. You’ll want a jacket if you’ll be outdoors! Temperatures will drop to the 50s by sunrise Saturday morning with patchy fog again.

Tomorrow will be rain-free once more for West Tennessee to hopefully allow the cotton to dry out! We’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies after the fog with highs in the middle to upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. The weekend is looking dry both Saturday and Sunday but next week it gets warm and muggy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

