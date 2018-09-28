Madison Co. Criminal Justice Complex could cost almost $50 million

JACKSON, Tenn. — The expansion of the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex could now cost almost $50 million.

“We eventually, finally came down to a recommendation to what we need to build to address our issues,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.

That recommendation comes with a $49,407,622 price tag.

“The recommendation from this committee is to build 524 beds,” Harris said.

It will expand the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex over 150,000 square feet.

“All the courts and the clerks will stay here, just like it is. This expansion will be out to the west and the north side of this building,” Harris said. “Once we have to get that expansion constructed and in operation before we can move inmates from the CJC into that existing space.”

“Something we’re wanting to do is consolidate all of our facilities into one, our new facility,” Deputy Mayor Tony White said. He is on the Community Corrections Partnership Committee.

That includes the Jail Annex and the Penal Farm. But, before they can do that, they need to renovate the existing jail to make the total bed capacity of the new facility about 800.

“The facility needs some work done to it, and my question was, ‘What does that cost?'” White said. So far, that’s not included in the almost $50 million budget.

“That’s a lot of money to spend on the jail, and if we don’t have enough capacity, we’re going to be in the same position we are now,” White said.

The county already took out a loan of $30 million, and talks Friday were about taking out another loan to pay for the rest of the jail.