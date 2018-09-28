Milan HS band director arrested on sexual battery charge

MILAN, Tenn. — Police arrested the Milan High School band director on Thursday, according to investigators. John Scruggs faces one count of sexual battery by an authority figure, according to Milan police.

Officers arrested Scruggs on Thursday after police said a 17-year-old came forward. Investigators said the alleged sexual battery started when the victim was 15 years old. Police said the incidents reportedly happened on school property during and after school.

Milan Special School District Director of Schools Jonathan Criswell said they suspended Scruggs without pay pending disposition of charges.

The school’s assistant band director will take over Scruggs’ duties until further notice.

Criswell declined to comment on camera Friday, but said Scruggs has been with the district seven years. He said he has not received any complaints about Scruggs in the past.

Scruggs is currently free on $10,000 bond, according to a jail intake sheet.