Mr. A. W. Lashlee, age 78 of Camden, TN passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Camden General Hospital. Mr. Lashlee was born on March 28, 1940 in Camden to the late John Lindell Lashlee and Lora Wilson Lashlee. He was also preceded in death by a son: Anthony Lashlee. Mr. Lashlee was a retired salesman with Ray Smith Chevrolet a member of Eva Baptist Church and a member of the Camden Masonic Lodge.

Survived by:

Wife: Kathy Lashlee of Camden, TN

Son: Keith Lashlee of Camden, TN

Daughter: Lacinda Lashlee of Camden, TN

Brother: Harry Lashlee of Camden, TN

Grandchildren: Meagan (Kyle) Baker of Bruceton, TN

Casey (Karlee) Akin of Fort Riley, KS

Taylor Littrell of Fort Riley, KS

Dilynn Lashlee of Camden, TN

Great Grandchildren: Cade, Cole, Adilynn, Ansley, Felicity June

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 3 pm at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Eddie Martin officiating.

Visitation with the Lashlee family will be on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 1:00-3:00 pm.