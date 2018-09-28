Mugshots : Madison County : 9/27/18 – 9/28/18 September 28, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Alantae Peterson Theft under $999, possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Anthony Blaylock Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Aubrey Moore Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Billy Graves Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Brandon Westphal Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Chanvondra Robertson DUI, misuse of 911, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Charles Vaughn Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Chris Davey Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Hailey Keel Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Jeremiah Mays Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Kevin Love Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Patrick Murphy Public indecency/indecent exposure Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Randy White Harassment (oral threat) Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Robert Strain Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Samuel Gillard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Waylon Tritt Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17William Arnold Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/28/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore