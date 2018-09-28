Mugshots : Madison County : 9/27/18 – 9/28/18

1/17 Alantae Peterson Theft under $999, possession of a handgun while under the influence

2/17 Anthony Blaylock Failure to appear

3/17 Aubrey Moore Violation of probation

4/17 Billy Graves Violation of probation



5/17 Brandon Westphal Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

6/17 Chanvondra Robertson DUI, misuse of 911, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/17 Charles Vaughn Public intoxication

8/17 Chris Davey Aggravated domestic assault



9/17 Hailey Keel Failure to appear

10/17 Jeremiah Mays Violation of probation

11/17 Kevin Love Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/17 Patrick Murphy Public indecency/indecent exposure



13/17 Randy White Harassment (oral threat)

14/17 Robert Strain Simple domestic assault

15/17 Samuel Gillard Violation of probation

16/17 Waylon Tritt Violation of community corrections



17/17 William Arnold Failure to appear



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 9/28/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.