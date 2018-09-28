TBI adds Middle TN homicide suspect to Top 10 Most Wanted

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Middle Tennessee homicide suspect to their Top 10 Most Wanted.

Kirby Gene Wallace, 53, is wanted by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges including first-degree murder and aggravated arson in connection with an incident last weekend in Indian Mound, according to a news release.

Wallace is also wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on kidnapping and burglary charges in connection with an incident that occurred Friday.

Wallace is described as a white man standing five feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 157 pounds. He has brown and gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.