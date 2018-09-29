Car wreck blocks traffic in Madison County

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn–

An afternoon wreck on Saturday September 29, 2018 temporarily shuts down roads in Madison county.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received calls from Eyewitness News Tipsters around 6′ o clock that day, saying the accident happened in beech Bluff.

Traffic on Bowman Street had been blocked off on both sides of the accident by the Madison County Sheriffs department.

The Madison County Sheriffs Department has not released information on who is involved or the cause of the accident.

We will update you with details as more information becomes available.