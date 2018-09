Weather Update Sat 29th–

Good foggy morning West Tennessee! Fog will gradually disperse through late morning. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon as high temperatures go up to around the 80 degree mark. Rain chances will stay low to none throughout the weekend.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Brian Davis

Facebook: www.facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

www.twitter.com/brian7wbbj

Email: badavis@wbbjtv.com