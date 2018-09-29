Fun, food, and worship at the Unity Festival

JACKSON, Tenn–

The First Historic Baptist Church has a saying that goes ‘a church with a welcome always.’

Which is exactly what they did Saturday afternoon as they welcomed the community of Jackson to a day of fun.

“This is our way of promoting and strengthening our community the best way we know how,” said Senior Pastor of First Historic Baptist Church William Watson.

Its also gave local businesses an opportunity to promote their work.

“Every piece here is made by me, some time consuming, some just inspiration from seeing things or being somewhere or just going, you know,” said small art business owner Bodie Lee Gentry.

“Beautiful festival, wonderful day, the people wonderful, the foods great too,” said Gentry.

Food that drew up a large crowd, along with bouncy houses, singing and a car show.

“Behind me we have some wonderful cars that people come to be put on display so that people can just come to see a variety of things, expand and develop it even the more,” said Watson.

Expanding and developing is what the festival has been doing more and more for 5 years.

Although crowds have gotten bigger at the festival over time, Pastor William Watson would be happy even with the smallest of crowds.

“Im happy, if it had just been one person I’m happy because our opportunity is to reach and share the gospel of Jesus Christ and this is just another vehicle of doing that,” said Pastor Watson.

There will be a worship service going on Sunday September 30, 2018 at First Baptist Historic Church at 2p.m. Pastor William invites anyone to attend.

The church is located at 433 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Jackson, TN.