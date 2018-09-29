Jackson police need assistance identifying persons of interest in ID theft case

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators of the Jackson Police Department are investigating the use of a stolen credit card and the theft of identity. Jackson Police need assistance identifying these persons of interest.

On Sept. 14, surveillance video captured a black male and female using a stolen credit card to purchase items at Target.

The black male was wearing a white shirt, grey shorts, blue cap with “M” for Ole Miss and grey shoes. The black female had long hair and was wearing sunglasses, a white halter top, light colored shorts and sandals, according to a press release from the Jackson Police Department.

According to the release they also used the card at a Home Depot and a Shell Gas Station. They were possibly driving a dark colored Dodge Charger.

If anyone has information that could assist in this investigation, contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at www.jmcrimestoppers.org