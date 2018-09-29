Police have 2 people in custody connected to a shooting of a civic leader in Tennesse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Police have taken into custody two people who were in a truck matching the description of a vehicle connected to the shooting of a civic leader in Tennessee, but they haven’t been charged with the killing.

Memphis police have been looking for a white Ford F150 truck that sped away from the location where Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce CEO Philip Trenary was fatally shot Thursday night.

Police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph says officers saw the truck on Friday and tried to perform a traffic stop, but the driver refused.

Rudolph said officers determined the truck had been stolen. They pursued the truck, which crashed into two other vehicles.

Rudolph said two people in the truck were injured and taken to a hospital. They’re in police custody, but Rudolph says it’s not known if they were involved in Trenary’s shooting. Police are still investigating.