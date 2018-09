JACKSON, Tenn. — Runners hit the street for a good cause.

The Tennessee Rhythm Run was held Saturday outside of the Lift Wellness Center.

It consisted of a 1 mile walk, half marathon and a 5k.

The money raised went to ‘Friends of Heart,” and will help pay for defibrillators, doing clinical research, and providing medications for heart patients.

This is the fourth year of the Rhythm Run and they hope for an even bigger event next year.