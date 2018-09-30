4 dead after wreck in Crockett County, THP confirms

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms four people were killed after an early morning wreck.

Officials with the THP say the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday near the Haywood-Crockett county line.

State Route 76 eastbound in Crockett county was blocked off until around 3 p.m. as officers investigated the scene.

Officers say a car struck a tree and caught fire with four victims inside.

The THP is confirming the victims as 25-year-old John David Tart, 25-year-old Dallas Wear, 24-year-old Candace Williams and 26-year-old Jose Vega.

Officers confirm the victims died in the crash.

Stick with WBBJ on-air and online as information becomes available.