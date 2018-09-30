A local farm gives free admission to teachers

JACKSON, Tenn–

Teachers are an important part of children’s lives.

So to thank them, organizers of the Donnell Century Farm Adventure offered teachers free admission to their farm.

Lisa Reilly, a teacher at Community Montessori School, took the opportunity to spend time with her grand kids.

“I’m glad to be here today, I’m glad its not raining and it was able to dry up enough for them to be able to open up today,” said Community Montessori teacher, Lisa Reilly.

“I just want to enjoy the time with my family and allow them to enjoy that with me as well,” said Reilly.

Miss Reilly has been teaching for 22 years, teaching 4-6 graders Language Arts and Social Studies.

She recommends the farm as a great platform for teachers to bring their students.

“Provides a great place for their children to learn about the farming experience and also to just enjoy being outside and like the produce of the farm,” said Reilly.

“Picking apples off a tree and there’s a little barn that tells about cotton and I just think that that’s really a neat interactive thing for the children to do,” said Reilly.

She also says it’s great if the teachers just want to bring their families.

“I think it’s a excellent opportunity for teachers to come and visit the farm, see what’s available, bring their own families and just enjoy themselves with their families,” said Reilly.

Families who make a visit to the farm are offered pet feeding, slides, food picking and much more.

