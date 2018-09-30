A new Miss Jackson is crowned

JACKSON Tenn. — This weekend the annual Miss Jackson pageant was held.

It is a preliminary competition to the Miss Tennessee scholarship pageant that will be held in June of 2019.

There were 15 girls competing for the title.

All came prepared with their evening gown, quick thinking on-stage question, and the crowd favorite…talent.

“Something special this year, is we’re bringing back from 2008 the Miss Madison County title. So we will have two representatives from the Jackson area going to Miss Tennessee this year,” says Beth Murley, director of Miss Jackson.

One of tonight’s judges was Jasmine Secrest. She was the Miss Jackson 2013 title holder.

The winner will be joining her in a sisterhood that dates back to 1956, when the first Miss Jackson was crowned.

“I can’t wait to see who the next Miss Jackson and Madison County is because I can go on to see them succeed at Miss Tennessee as well,” says Tera Townsend, Miss Jackson 2018.

Miss Tennessee 2018, Christine Electra Williamson, hosted the competition.