1 killed, 3 injured in Beech Bluff crash

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn. — One person was killed and three people injured, including two children, over the weekend in a crash in Beech Bluff.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed 37-year-old Celeste Amicone, of Jackson, was killed in the crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 198 near Beech Bluff Loop. Another woman, identified as 38-year-old Susquahannah Hummer, of Jackson, was injured.

Two children, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old, were also injured in the crash. According to THP, both children were wearing seat belts. The 3-year-old child was properly restrained in a child seat.

According to THP, the car went off the left side of the road on Highway 198 before hitting an embankment. The car went airborne, crossing Beech Bluff Loop, before overturning and landing on the roof of the car on Highway 198.

The report says Amicone was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.