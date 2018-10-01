2 men charged in Beech Bluff burglary appear in court

JACKSON, Tenn.– Two men appear in court on multiple charges related to burglary last week at a Beech Bluff home.

Christopher Allen and Juan Simmons are accused of aggravated burglary and evading arrest. According to court documents, they broke into a home Thursday morning on Mifflin Road.

“Typically what happens in these first appearances is the judge will read off what the person supposedly did wrong,” said Eric Lutrell, Madison County’s assistant public defender and Allen’s attorney.

The caller said the man told her to get out of her vehicle and made her wait in shrubs near the home, according to court documents.

“The caller stated she arrived at her home and she was confronted by a black male with a handgun,” Judge Hugh Harvey read. “She stated she noticed another black male running from the house.”

Court documents say after the suspects left the home, deputies spotted the car and chased them to Watlington Road, where they were arrested.

“Investigator Smith found seven long guns on the side of the road where the car pulled over,” the judge read. “Investigators did interview Mr. Allen and Mr. Simmons, and both subjects did admit that they entered the residence at Mifflin Road and stole guns from the residence.”

The homeowner was able to identify those guns. Both men are scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing.