Bethel remains unbeaten

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — In collegiate news, the Bethel Wildcats just keep winning football games.

Coach Dearmon’s club improved to 5-0 this past Saturday after a thrilling 50-49 overtime victory over #9 Georgetown College. In the contest, the Wildcats posted over 500 yards of total offense, picking up their first win in the MSC Bluegrass Division.

With the win, Bethel now sits at #10 in the nation according to the NAIA coaches poll and has now beaten three teams ranked in the top 25.