Cloudy With Possible Scattered Storms Later
Weather Update–
Good Morning West Tennessee. We started the morning off with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the middle to lower 60s. However, as expected water vapor satellite reveals a broad ridge currently expanding in size and strength across much of the southern states the moist air mass that is accompany it has developed a mid level cloud deck that has quickly taken over this morning. There have been a few light returns showing on radar, so perhaps a few sprinkles will be possible this morning. The better chance of convection still seems to be more focused this afternoon, although the hourly guidance has varied quite a bit on actual coverage of those storms. I went ahead and settled with around a 40% chance of showers and storms this afternoon. I’ll have the full updated forecast coming up on Midday at 11:30 AM on ABC 7.